Calgary man wanted on domestic offences

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted in connection with domestic offenses.

Cameron Hugh Green, 29, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for uttering threats, criminal harassment, dangerous driving and two counts of breach of probation.

Police describe him as white, 5’8”, with a medium-to-heavy build, hazel eyes and brown hair – or a possibly shaved head.

He has multiple tattoos on his neck, full sleeves on both arms and a small diamond below his right eye.