Calgary police service dog returns to work

Calgary police have announced an injured service dog is back in the game after recovering from multiple stab wounds sustained while on duty in July.

On July 20, police were called to a break and enter at Grant MacEwan School and Jester, the police service dog, was deployed.

During a foot chase, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times in the head.

The six-year-old German Shepard was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in life-threatening condition for surgery.

On Wednesday, CPS said Jester’s injuries have healed and he has been tested for medical, physical and mental fitness to make sure he’s ready to be back at work.

A 14-year-old—who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act—has been charged in connection with the attack on the service dog with maiming a police animal, as well as break and enter and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

Calgary police previously said it was the first time the CPS has laid charges under Quanto’s Law, which came into effect in July of 2015.