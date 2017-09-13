Directors and stars to drop in at Calgary International Film Festival

What would the red carpet be without stars to walk upon it?

With this year’s Calgary International Film Festival fast approaching, officials have announced that at least 40 of the films screening at the festival will be accompanied by filmmakers.

Highlights include question and answer sessions in Chris Heyerdahl (Tin Star), Jason Jones (The Detour, The Daily Show) and Melanie Scrofano, star of Wynonna Earp.

Local guests include screenwriter Jason Filliatrault (Entanglement) and producer Jason Long (Ice Blue).

Foreign directors include India’s Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under my Burka) and Australia’s Luke Walker (Pacmen).