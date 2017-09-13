Former PC leader, Calgary MLA endorses Jason Kenney

The former interim leader of the PC party has formally endorsed Jason Kenney as a leadership candidate for the recently-formed United Conservative Party (UCP).

The Kenney campaign announced Wednesday that Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver, who led the Progressive Conservatives until the party merged with the Wildrose in late July, and Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon, support Kenney to be the UCP’s first elected leader.

Former Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper is the party's interim leader.

Party members will choose their head on Oct. 28.

Alongside Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, former Wildrose president Jeff Callaway, Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer, and most recently, former Wildrose leader Paul Hinman are running for the party leadership.