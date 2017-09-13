Four-plex fire contained to one unit by Calgary Fire Department

The Calgary Fire Department was able to contain and extinguish a fire at a four-plex in Bowness on Wednesday evening.

Crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. at the building in the 4700 block of Bowness Rd. NW to find visible flames and smoke coming from the roof.

They were able to keep the fire in a single unit. There was some water damage to the unit directly below the source of the fire.

Nine residents and two dogs had exited the building before the crews arrived.