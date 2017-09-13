Four-plex fire contained to one unit by Calgary Fire Department
Nine people and two dogs escaped the building unharmed
The Calgary Fire Department was able to contain and extinguish a fire at a four-plex in Bowness on Wednesday evening.
Crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. at the building in the 4700 block of Bowness Rd. NW to find visible flames and smoke coming from the roof.
They were able to keep the fire in a single unit. There was some water damage to the unit directly below the source of the fire.
Nine residents and two dogs had exited the building before the crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation
