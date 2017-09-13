Meteorite hunter needs more video clips of Sept. 4 fireball

If you’ve got video of that fireball that lit up the sky on Sept. 4, a university of Calgary prof would love to see them.

Professor Alan Hildebrand needs more videos so he can better establish where rock fragments may have landed.

“Social media and the web are making it easier to gather information, but you still have to be in the field to collect and calibrate observations,” says Hildebrand.

He estimates the rock weighed between one and five tonnes when it entered the atmosphere, but any of the remaining fragments have yet to be found.