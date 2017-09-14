Book Club turns page on new chapter

This year’s season at Lunchbox Theatre launches with a wine-derful sequel – the ladies of the Book Club are back in Book Club II: The Next Chapter.

Like last year’s show, we follow four women of a local book club who explore the successes and pitfalls of parenthood and marriage.

Viewing of the first play is absolutely not required to enjoy the second – but those who did check out last year’s fan favourite play will get a few inside jokes thrown their way.

In this chapter, one of the ladies is having marriage woes, so the book club ladies decide to whisk her away for a weekend mountain retreat, for wine and sunshine.

“While they’re on this mountain retreat, they run into an old flame from this character’s past and have a bit of an adventure,” said director Shari Wattling.

The real joy of Book Club, Wattling explained, is how relatable the characters are, especially for other parents.

“There’s a lot of truth in it,” she said. “We found this in the first chapter, and are certainly working to create it again in the second chapter, to make sure that these ladies are really relatable and recognizable to everyone. Whether you’re a parent, or married, you know these women and have had some degree of their experience in your life.”

It helps that the playwright, Meredith Taylor-Parry, takes so much from real life.

Literally.

“What I notice is, a lot of the things she puts down on paper are things she has heard people say,” laughed actress Arielle Rombough, who plays Jenny. “Now that we’ve worked with her, when we work-shopped Book Club One and now that we’ve work-shopped Book Club Two together, we’ll joke around as colleagues and friends, then suddenly that joke is in the play.

“I really believe that’s her greatest strength, that she allows these real life situations to be put on paper.”