Calgary lifts fire ban after significant rainfall

It only took two days of rain and cool temperatures for Calgary to lift its fire ban within city limits.

“Despite the ban being lifted, everyone should continue to be extra cautious with outdoor flames –especially the disposal of smoking materials,” said the Calgary Fire Department's public information officer Carol Henke in a news release.

Residents are urged to use caution when using barbeques and backyard fire pits, and when disposing of cigarette butts.

“Calgary fire crews continue to respond to outdoor fires created by the improper disposal of smoking materials in planter pots and flower beds,” said Henke. “These fires can smoulder for hours and lead to devastating and potentially deadly fires.”

Calgary experienced one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory this year. The city enacted the fire ban on Aug. 29.

Earlier this year, Calgary City Council passed new bylaws about the operation of backyard fire pits.

Citizens must have their fire pit two metres away fromm the property line, and cannot have fires beneath trees.