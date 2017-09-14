'Concrete plan' to deal with CBE's congregated stops expected after Thanksgiving: Alberta Education

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) is expected to have a “concrete solution” in place after Thanksgiving when it comes to how their congregated stop policy has affected those attending alternative programs.

This news comes from the initial findings from an Alberta Education operational audit of the Calgary Board of Education—which indicates they will be working with the board to find a solution for neighbourhoods impacted by the policy.

According to the five page update, released Thursday morning—and focusing primarily on transportation— Alberta Education will be helping the board look at the policy and find financially sustainable ways to bring existing nearby routes into impacted neighbourhoods, so that students don’t have to travel several kilometers to meet the nearest route at an existing stop.

“This will entail revisiting ride times and finding an appropriate balance number and location of congregated stops and student ride time to alternative program sites,” reads the report.

Alberta Education found that there is a direct relationship between the length of a bus ride and the number of congregated stops on the route.

The CBE’s congregated stop policy is for students at alternative programs and requires a minimum of 10 students preregistered at each stop. If 10 students are not preregistered they're moved to the next closest stop.

Alberta Education said this policy allows for savings when double-routing buses by ensuring the first route is completed with enough time remaining for the same bus to provide service for students attending a second school in a nearby area.

“In many situations, routes with low ridership of less than 30 students have been eliminated and students are required to travel several kilometers to existing stops in nearby neighbourhoods,” reads the report.

The report said that alternative program routes suffer from lower ridership due to the size of the service areas and distance between students.

It said that although alternative programs like French immersion and Traditional learning Centre (TLC) are “very popular”—revenue and fees stemming from charging for transportation to these programs only covers 50-75 per cent of the cost of providing yellow bus service.

Overall, the review found that the CBE’s transportation services “exceeds the requirements of the School Act,” as under the act they are only required to provide the service to eligible students who are attending their designated school and live 2.4 kilometers or more away from the school.

When it comes transportation service levels at the CBE, the report found that regardless of the school a student attends, the level of service they receive is “comparable to other school boards.”

The CBE differs in that the average number of students on each route is lower than the provincial average, particularly for elementary school routes.

Revisions to the CBE’s special needs transportation—in which the board moved away from having schools decided the mode of transportation of the student, mow making those decisions at the board level— saw savings of more than $500,00 this school year.

“CBE expects to reduce their taxi ridership and costs by more than 50 per cent,” said the report.

Although a “more detailed and finalized report” from the review, including comparisons to other large school boards in the province won’t be available until later this year, the update said the CBE’s spending per-student is on par with other metro boards.

“How the funding is spent and allocated to schools differs among the boards, as they respond to and reflect local circumstances,” said the report.

A “next step” suggested by the report is the sharing of best practices amongst the metro boards related to programming and funding support methodologies that “may lead to cost savings.”

The review also include observations on the delivery of the CBE's special needs transportation and suggested efficiencies could be found to help cover at $10 million funding gap.

MORE FROM THE REVIEW:

In terms of the CBE’s total revenue, Alberta Education found that it’s increased 11 per cent in the last three fiscal years from $1.199 billion to $1.326 billion, while total expenditures have increased 10 per cent in the same time ($1.190 to $1.311)

"This has resulted in CBE reporting an annual surplus increasing in all three years ranging from $9.1 million in 2013-14 to $14.6 million in 2015-16."

Administration building:

Alberta Education's review noted that over half of the Central Administration Building’s costs are allocated to instructional programming costs instead of being charged to administration overhead.

"Provincial policy would suggest that such an allocation might be high and requires further analysis."

Compared to the other three metro boards in Alberta, the CBE is the only one that doesn't own their building.