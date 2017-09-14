Escape room meets live theatre

This is one Locked Room you’ll be in no hurry to escape.

The Calgary company is launching their first ever escape room theatre, dubbed the Slingin’ Sidecar, in which audience members will interact with actors instead of traditional puzzles.

It starts of like a play, introducing the characters and situations, but at a point the audience members get in on the action, talking to the actors and figuring out solutions to their unique problems.

“Imagine one of the actors tells you he’s in a love quarrel with someone and he’s sad. You have to cheer him up somehow,” explained Locked Room co-founder Adil Hooda. “Or, convince him that there’s someone else, and maybe he’ll like her. That’s kind of the gist of it. You’ll interact with the actors and that’s more the puzzles than a traditional locked room game.”

The cast is made up of well-known local actors and improvisers, and how the audience manages to help them out influences how the show will end.

Performances will take place in the Bourbon Room behind National on 10 Ave, which fits the 1920s speakeasy vibe the show is going for.

“This is new for us, and that’s the cool part,” said Hooda. “It’s cool trying out different puzzle aspects with the actors. That’s a different element – creating a puzzle with words where the actors have to interact with each other is cool.

“It doesn’t require the mag locks and technical skills we built with locked rooms, it’s a whole different gambit, but it’s fun.”

This is the first time the Locked Room has tried a project like this, and the first batch of tickets has already sold out. Hooda is setting up a second week of performances.

If the shows are fun and successful enough, he hopes to make it an annual thing, every year near Halloween.

Audiences can book in groups of four, and can order drinks and food during the show.