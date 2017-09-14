NDP demands UCP candidates go on the record about reproductive rights

The NDP is demanding United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership candidates go on the record concerning reproductive rights in Alberta ahead of the party’s leadership election next month.

The Alberta NDP caucus issued a statement Thursday asking UCP leadership candidates Brian Jean and Jason Kenney to publicize their positions on the issue in response to several pro-life groups weighing into the UCP’s race.

The Wilberforce Project; Right Now, a Toronto based group; and Life Site News have either expressed support for Kenney or against Jean in recent months, according to the Alberta NDP.

A spokesperson for the Kenney campaign said it’s all a distraction from the real issues concerning people in Alberta.

Blaise Boehmer pointed out Kenney supported the former federal Conservative government’s stance not to initiate abortion legislation and has had a consistent position on the issue since he first ran for Parliament in 1997.