'Nothing new’ out of Alberta Education operational review update: CBE

The Calgary Board of Education said “no new information ” was provided following an update from the province on a review of the board's finances and transportation.



“The report is exactly what we thought it would be,” said CBE chair Joy Bowen-Eyre. “It’s been a really good experience between us and Alberta Education. There are no surprises whatsoever.”



Education minister David Eggen echoed the sentiments of being a good experience, and said it’s clear to both his ministry and the board that despite the review finding that the CBE’s transportation service “exceeds the requirements of the School Act,” transportation is still “clearly an issue.”



According to the five page update released Thursday morning—focusing primarily on transportation— Alberta Education will assist the board to find financially sustainable ways to bring existing nearby routes into impacted neighbourhoods, so that students don’t have to travel several kilometers to meet the nearest route at an existing stop.



“This will entail revisiting ride times and finding an appropriate balance number and location of congregated stops and student ride time to alternative program sites,” reads the report.



Eggen said there will be a “concrete solution” in place after Thanksgiving when it comes to how the CBE’s congregated stop policy has affected those attending alternative programs.



“We’ll look for some practical steps to make adjustments,” he said.



Eggen said part of his frustration leading up to the review—and during it—was that there was “untrue” information being presented about Bill 1, an act to reduce school fees.



“People were mixing up a very noble and necessary initiative with Bill 1 to reduce school fees somehow making suggestions that Bill 1 was causing transportation chaos and actually increasing fees,” he said.



Eggen said Bill 1 was meant as a “triage of the area of most need.”



“This (reducing instructional fees and transportation fees for eligible students) was the place to start,” he said.



The minister said he’s currently undergoing consultations for possible fall legislation, including looking at the 2.4-kilometer walk limit that dictates if a student is eligible for transportation funding.



“The 2.4-kilometer walk limit has always jumped out as a problem,” he said. “It seems quite arbitrary and for many kids, it’s too long.”