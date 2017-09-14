Partners pull plug on Aurora LNG project near Prince Rupert for economic reasons
CALGARY — In the latest setback to B.C.'s liquefied natural gas export industry prospects, the partners developing the Aurora LNG project say they are ending a feasibility study after four years.
Nexen Energy, a Calgary-based subsidiary of Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd., says it has decided with Japanese partner INPEX Gas British Columbia Ltd. to stop work on the proposal effective immediately.
The company says in a statement the current "macro-economic environment" doesn't support building a large LNG business as proposed at Digby Island, west of Prince Rupert, B.C.
