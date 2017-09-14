Calgary police seek four people on credit card fraud charges

Calgary police are looking for four people wanted in relation to ongoing credit card fraud.

Starting in May 2017, investigators with the Calgary Police Service’s Cyber Investigations Team worked with service in retail stores to identify potential fraudsters.

So far, 19 charges have been laid and police are seeking the following four people:

Dmitri Barbu, 36, of Calgary, has been charged with 13 counts of unlawfully using credit card data. He is currently wanted on warrants and is described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.

Kirill Bardine, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of unlawfully using credit card data and one count of possession of property obtained by crime. He is currently wanted on warrants and is described as Caucasian, 180 pounds, 5’9” tall, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Andrei Anatolyevich Bykovets, 35, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of unlawfully using credit card data. He is currently wanted on warrants and is described as Caucasian, 175 pounds, 5’9” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ilya Olegovych Zianchurin, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of unlawfully using credit card data. He is currently wanted on a warrant and is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.