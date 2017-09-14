Smashy smash in Calgary's only Rage Room

There’s an iconic scene in the movie Office Space where the guys take a malfunctioning printer out to a field and – using their boots and a baseball bat – stomp it to pieces.

It’s a cathartic scene, and now it’s an experience Calgarians can try for themselves in the city’s only Rage Room, officially open on Sept. 15 as part of Thundrdome Amusements.

The Rage Room is essentially a room where you can safely smash stuff.

You’re suited up in safety gear, which includes a facemask, gloves, overalls and a chest protector, then you have your choice of bats, crowbars, sledgehammers or golf clubs to go to town on bottles, plates, vases and – yes – even printers.

“You don’t realize that you’re working out, releasing this stress. You’re releasing all your tension,” explained Thundrdome co-founder Punteha Farzadmanesh. “You’re in the room for 45 minutes, smashing all these items. You come out of the room, and you’ll be sweating. And you’ll feel better.

“It helps with relieving stress, it’s cost-effective anger management and it helps to promote a healthy lifestyle.”

Smashers can sign up for a few different packages. For example, at $35 you get eight small items, 5 medium items and 3 large items. At the highest point, $100, you get 20 small items, 12 medium items, eight large items and two electronics. The room can fit about three or four people. You can always add more items if you blaze through them too quickly.

Of course there’s also an option to bring your own stuff (which will be inspected first for batteries, mercury or anything harmful) and use their space to smash it.

Once you’re done, just take off the safety gear and head out – Thundrdome cleans up, and makes sure all the bits and pieces are appropriately recycled.

Thundrdome itself is a new entertainment complex in southeast Calgary, and also features an enormous combat archery arena, with foam-tipped arrows for players to play dodge-ball style games.