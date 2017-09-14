Warmer temperatures expected this fall in Calgary

Sure it’s been cold and rainy the past few days, but experts at The Weather Network think Calgary and Southern Alberta are in for a warm-ish fall season.

Meteorologist Erin Wenckstern told Metro that she expects the fall season to be warmer than usual.

“We’re not starting off on that note,” she said. “The western parts of Canada cooled down and the eastern parts finally warmed up.”

She expects that trend to last until the end of the month. But come October, it could be good weather for romantic strolls among the changing leaves.

The good news about this brief cool down is that it will assist in calming Alberta's wildfires.

“We’re cooling down our temperatures, we’re adding in more moisture, and we’re dropping down near the freezing point. So that is going to be of help for the wildfire situation,” she said.

Wenckstern cautions that warmer than average means just that – warmer than the average temperature for that time of year.

“Fall is a transitional season. You’re going from daytime highs in the twenties to temperatures near the freezing mark. So it is a roller coaster ride. Our normal daytime highs drop one or two degrees each week.”

As for winter, the prognosis is not so good.

“We may be going into a weak La Nina, and they’re known to bring in cooler temperatures and a snowier forecast across western Canada.”