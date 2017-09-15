Calgary arena deal: Here's what the city offered

The city's arena proposal gave the Calgary Flames full control of a new arena and 100 per cent of all revenues generated with a direct $185 million injection of taxpayers dollars.

On Friday, days after council gave the Mayor the OK, Naheed Nenshi disclosed the details of Calgary's arena deal to a room full of reporters.

Earlier this week, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO Ken King told media that CSEC was no longer pursuing a deal for a new arena, saying meeting with the city had been "spectacularly unproductive."

Sources told Metro one of the biggest sticking points was the city's desire to recoup some of their investment through property tax, while the Flames were seeking property tax exemption.

The Friday announcement didn't include the Flames' ownership proposal, which the city didn't disclose.

Included in the city's offer was $130 million non-property tax dollars, $30 million in land and $25 million to demolish the Saddledome.

Indirectly, the city would contribute $150 million in infrastructure, a Green Line station and the utility upgrades.

Calgarians would benefit from the arenas property tax dollars and having the team in Calgary for the next 35 years.

“Throughout this entire process, The City has negotiated in good faith and always been very up front with CSEC,” said Mayor Nenshi, in a prepared release.

“The City has not left the table and is prepared to continue negotiations."

The Mayor was flanked by five other councillors during the press conference Friday morning. There the mayor said he's always been in favour of an arena, but maintained that it must be a fair deal for the city.

"We always wanted to present this proposal to Calgarians," the mayor said, adding that now is the time for Calgarians to provide feedback on the deal.