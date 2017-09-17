Calgary Meow Foundation finds forever home

After helping more than 15,000 cats and kittens find their forever homes, the Meow Foundation has finally found a forever home for itself.

After years of working through fosters and temporary locations, the Meow Foundation has officially moved into 35 Skyline Crescent NE.

“We’ve been working on this for years,” beamed board chair Stephanie Sterling. “This building was purchased back in 2014, and we’ve been working on the fundraising and the design, and focusing on what is truly prudent for us to do to be in operation. So we’re trying to keep it really cost-effective.”

Their fundraising efforts got a huge boost when the organization was awarded Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEB) grant through the provincial government.

“This doesn’t come easy,” said MLA Craig Coolahan, who attending the grand opening. “You get a CFEB grant because you’ve proven that you’re contributing to the community in a positive manner.”

The building itself stands out on the street, thanks to its bubbly blue exterior, painted with kitties on the wall, and large windows in which the cats can peer outside, eyeing up potential adopters (because, let’s face it, they select you as much as you select them.”

Inside, past the reception area is the isolation and quarantine space. They’re where cats come in to have their health assessed, and it’s determined whether they’re immediately adoptable, if they need help socializing or if they need veterinary care.

There are a number of adoption rooms which house the felines, each complete with a cleaning area and large kennels for the cats to have some private space. Of course, each room is also filled with scratching posts and toys, and cats are given plenty of space to socialize with each other.

Sterling said volunteers are also very mindful of cat behaviours – if some cats aren’t the socializing type, they’re given their personal space, and scheduled time to come out, explore and play.

The building and the volunteers make it easy to fall in love.

“If you spend any time with a cat, you’ll understand,” Sterling said. “First of all, they’re independent and they look after themselves. They all have their own personalities and attitudes, and they’ll put you in your place and make it very clear who owns the roost. But they’re lovable, they’re giving and absolutely wonderful companions.”