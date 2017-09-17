Departing Calgary councillors reflect on their terms

Jim Stevenson: term 2007-2017

Q: What will you do after your term as a City Councillor is officially over?

A: I don't know, I'm open to suggestions. I'm going to be 73 in a couple of months, so if I'm going to change careers I don't want to leave it too late, so that's why I'm stepping down now.

I have a business of my own, I have a couple of rental properties, so I'll be doing some work on those but really I'll be open to serving on some boards and doing volunteer work.

Q: When you look back on your time at council what sticks out to you?

A: There's one moment everyone would guess right away and that's when we approved the airport tunnel. That's the thing I fought for so many years for. In my 10 years that's the top thing.

But there's a lot of infrastructure projects that I'm really proud of too. The Genesis Centre was a big thing. Before I was elected I chaired the fund development committee for the Genesis Centre to raise the money, and then, of course, I was also instrumental after I was elected to get the MSI money to go into that. That's a big thing for me.

The development in the north-central area, the development of the new Keystone area structure plan, all that land up there ... that was many months to get that moving.

And of course I've worked all these years on the Green Line, to get the Green Line started, and I'm excited about the fact that we've finally got a plan to get it started. I would have liked have been able to get it moving further north immediately. We will do that more in the future.

Q: What kind of qualities of yours do you think the person coming into your role will need to have?

A: First of all, my Ward is being split in two, so it's going to take two people to replace me, that's my story and I'm sticking to it. But there will be two different people sitting on council that represent the area I represented.

The one thing I say to people considering a career, or at least a run at politics, is if you don't have a very thick skin you'd better develop it very quickly.

It's been a wonderful opportunity for me to serve the city in ten years, I've really enjoyed it.

Brian Pincott: term 2007-2017

Q: What will you do after your term as a City Councillor is officially over?

A: I don't know. And it's funny when I say that people don't believe me because there's tons of rumours out there about what I'm going to do. But I honestly don't know and haven't given it much thought. I'm looking forward to discovering what the next thing is, I love that feeling of not knowing.

Q: When you look back on your time at council what sticks out to you?

A: When we passed the new municipal development plan in 2009, that was huge and we didn't pause to celebrate that, but that was such a huge, huge accomplishment for our city and changing the path we're going down.

I like the debate, I loved the debate I got into with the mayor about whether using the word "peeing" was parliamentary or not, I think I won that debate. He said tinkling was better, and I argued that no, it wasn't.

Q: What kind of qualities of yours do you think the person coming into your role will need to have?

A: Compassion. Compassion for everybody, I think that's a key characteristic that's needed. It's fundamental to the job that we have to think of everyone. When we are talking to all of our constituents and when we hear from everybody, they're coming from their very specific, and a lot of times self-centred narrower position...it's not their job to think about everybody else but it's the councillor's job.

I just love the job today as much as I ever have. I've loved, absolutely loved this job and it has been a thrill and a pleasure. I'm coming out of it a better person than when I went in.

Richard Pootmans: term 2010-2017

Q: What will you do after your term as a City Councillor is officially over?

A: I'm hoping to find other opportunities to work that involve helping move the city along, and helping people. One of my passions is economic development, I've had some experience in the field essentially promoting the city to people who would consider investing here.

Q: When you look back on your time at council what sticks out to you?

A: One of the things I'm proud of is the community event we started at Battalion Park, the Remembrance Day ceremony. That's attracting as many as 3,000 people every November 11. What's really exciting is we've applied for a national historic designation and hopefully we'll get that.

Q: What kind of qualities of yours do you think the person coming into your role will need to have?