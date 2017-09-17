Homicide charges pending against Lethbridge man: Police

A woman is dead and a man is in the custody of Lethbridge police after a violent assault occurred on Saturday.

An officer on patrol intervened when he saw the incident in progress at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 6 Avenue South. A 48-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injures, according to Lethbridge police, but she died a short time later.

A 52-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested and homicide charges are pending.

The woman's name will be released when her next of kin are notified and an autopsy is done, Lethbridge police said, and the suspect will be named once charges are filed.