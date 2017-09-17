News / Calgary

Unknown substance at Calgary Correctional Centre sends five to hospital

EMS said all the patients are in stable condition

EMS said they were called to the correctional centre at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Alberta Health Services is trying to determine what the substance was that sent five people from the Calgary Correctional Centre, including staff, to hospital last night.

According to a statement from EMS, emergency responders were called to the centre at approximately 5 p.m. and five adults were taken to hospitals in Calgary.

All the patients were in stable, non-life threatening condition when they got to hospital, EMS said.

