Unknown substance at Calgary Correctional Centre sends five to hospital
EMS said all the patients are in stable condition
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Alberta Health Services is trying to determine what the substance was that sent five people from the Calgary Correctional Centre, including staff, to hospital last night.
According to a statement from EMS, emergency responders were called to the centre at approximately 5 p.m. and five adults were taken to hospitals in Calgary.
All the patients were in stable, non-life threatening condition when they got to hospital, EMS said.