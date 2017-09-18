Calgary mayoral candidate Shawn Baldwin withdraws, backs Bill Smith

The Calgary municipal election nomination day window had barely opened and already one mayoral candidate has withdrawn and backed another.

Candidates streamed into city hall Monday on the first official day of the Calgary election campaign. Election Day is Oct. 16.

Calgary business owner Shawn Baldwin told reporters during the nomination day events at city hall Monday that he and fellow mayoral candidate Bill Smith had very comparable campaign platforms and it could hamper their effort to change city hall by splitting the vote.

“Really I think that Calgary needs a change and looking at the race, there’s a reality that we had to face that we were looking at a significant vote split,” Baldwin said.

“With Bill and I, we have very similar backgrounds, very similar campaigns, similar things that we see as problems in the city when it comes to transparency and community involvement.”

Baldwin said there were no side deals made, and he approached Smith with the notion he would withdraw. He said he'd do what he could to support Smith’s bid to win the mayor’s seat over the incumbent Naheed Nenshi.

“The priority is Calgary over us as individuals. It’s important that we come together and work together,” Baldwin said.