Calgary mayoral candidates face off on election issue of the day: Arena

A wait and see approach, an anti-property tax platform and one daring the others to say Calgary's deal wasn't fair.

Although mayoral candidates insisted the infamous arena deal isn't Calgary's biggest election issue, Naheed Nenshi, Bill Smith and Andre Chabot couldn't help but throw political jabs over the raw stitch with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation talks a week after the Flames CEO revealed talks had disintegrated.

On Friday, Flames CEO Ken King told reporters from his seat the deal that the city felt was fair – one third each from Calgary, users and CSEC – would include the corporation's revenues at every turn. Although the Flames haven't yet revealed their deal to Calgarians, King said they don't have any secrets and they laid their financial parameters out in the beginning of talks.

"If our position was so repugnant, they had every opportunity to say so," said King. "We forged ahead, we met and talked and talked and talked and it was pretty clear that neither side was going to get where we needed to be."

King said they surrendered at their last meeting on July 31.

"It doesn't work," said King. "They want a win-win, so tell me what win-win looks like...We think that us paying 120 per cent of a project isn't exactly that."

Mayoral candidate Bill Smith said council needs to sit down at the table and hammer out a deal. But when asked if he thought Calgary's deal as presented to the public on Friday was fair he couldn't say.

"I’d like to see what the Flames think their deal should look like and then we can actually begin a negotiation process," Smith said. "Let’s see if we can reach something acceptable."

Andre Chabot, who is also running for the mayoral seat, said he thinks Naheed Nenshi made the arena an election issue. But the council veteran's view on the arena is simple: don't fund it through property taxes.

"I think its an important piece for Calgary, it’s something that’s going to be beneficial to the city, but I still don’t believe that property tax dollars should be used to finance it," said Chabot.

Nenshi was skeptical the arena deal would continue to be an election issue.

"It’s important if you have candidates that are trying to make hay on this (arena deal) to ask them a very specific question: Is the deal that the city has put on the table fair?" Nenshi said. "If it's not fair, how much are you willing to give?"