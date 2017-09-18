Calgary's actor hosted escape room enters season 2

Calgary’s first hosted escape room, Escape Capers, is officially into season 2.

How do seasons work with escape rooms? We’re glad you asked.

Escape Capers is revamping two rooms, which will actually continue the story lines presented in the first season, and they’re adding on an entirely new room.

Escape Capers differs from most Calgary escape rooms, in that instead of having a hint button to call a staff member to help you out, they place an actor in the room who is part of the story (and can offer hints as you progress). Players still have one hour to solve the puzzles and escape, but the idea is having an actor in the room adds to the immersion of the stories, with story lines such as deadly dinner parties or abductions from a mythical circus.

“One of the new biggest things in season 2, we’re introducing a whole new puzzle type called people puzzles,” said owner Eric Boudreau. “In season 1, we were Calgary’s only hosted escape room. People had to get used to the idea of having an actor with them in the room. But we didn’t want to force it too much. It was possible to complete the entire room without interacting with them. In season 2, that’s no longer possible.”

Now the actor is ingrained in the fabric of the room, and a much bigger part of the experience. It brings a more theatrical experience to the room than what anyone else in the city offers.

Instead of a staff member asking you where you need a hand, an actor might comment that the boss keeps the paycheques in his desk, or something else related to the story.

Of course, that doesn’t mean to rooms are easy. Actors are given a ton of training, not only into their character, but knowing when and how to steer the players, and more importantly, when to leave them alone to work.

“Nobody wants to be led through the experience,” explained Boudreau. “We’re very aware of that, and it’s certainly not the case. The games are challenging, but fair, and we’ll let you struggle and work on things for a sufficient amount of time.”

The new room, Wesley Edison and the Menagerie of Mythical Creatures, and the new season officially launched this week.