Nenshi challenges Calgary municipal election candidates to reveal donors

Calgary's Naheed Nenshi is telling voters if their candidate isn't prepared to bear all in terms of their donor lists, they're not worth a vote.

On Monday, in the heat of nomination day, the mayoral candidate challenged everyone in the race to publish a full list of donors ahead of the election. And when asked, neither Bill Smith nor Andre Chabot would concretely say whether they'd step up to the plate.

Nenshi told reporters that he has a list of hundreds of donors giving less than $100 each, some $50, some $25. He said revealing donor lists before voters hit the polls is fundamental to democracy.

"We haven’t even considered it," said Smith. "We will talk about that as we get closer and once we get donations in. Let’s take a look at it, we’ll decide that when we get closer to the end of the campaign."

Nenshi has pushed for municipal campaign finance reforms and himself campaigns under a more stringent set of rules than currently in place.

According to the Municipal Election Finance and Contribution Disclosure, of the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), City Council candidates are required to disclose their campaign finances for donors who contribute more than $100 by name.

Coun. Andre Chabot said a select of his donors have asked to remain anonymous until he's legally obliged to disclose it after the election, and he wants to respect their requests.

"I may release some of the smaller donors, but there are some specific donors who asked not to be revealed," said Chabot. "I might reveal my entire list, with the exception of those few that said not to."

In his scrum with reporters, Nenshi made veiled references about other campaigns being involved in "big money" and he made references to "shadowy figures" in the race.

"The purple revolution was never about big money," said Nenshi.

He said his volunteers and donors believe in democracy, and have a vision for the city.

"I will not just encourage, but challenge every other candidate for every office to reveal the names of their donors before the election," said Nenshi. "Quite frankly, if you haven’t revealed the names of your donors, no one should vote for you."