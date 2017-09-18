Nomination day marks official start to 2017 election

Council nerds – fasten your seatbelts.

Monday is the official start of the 2017 municipal election. Candidates will be filing their nomination papers between 9 a.m. and noon at Calgary City Hall.

While unofficial lists of candidates have been compiled online, the official list of who you can vote for will be available as of noon on Tuesday.

Of course for most candidates, the campaign started over the summer. Lawn signs are already popping up all over the city, there’s already been two mayoral debates, and last week there was just a little bit of talk about a new arena becoming an election issue.

At least four new faces are guaranteed to be at the table when council reconvenes in October. Wards, 3, 5, 6 and 11 are all up for grabs as the incumbents there move on to other things, or in the case of Ward 5’s Ray Jones – run in a different ward.

Due to changes in ward boundaries, Jones will be running in Ward 10, currently held by Andre Chabot. Chabot is launching a mayoral bid, meaning if he loses that, he’s off council altogether.

Although nothing is official until the papers are filed, one councillor appears to be heading back to council by acclimation. Ward 14’s Peter Demong has not had any challengers step forward.