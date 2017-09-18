Nomination day marks starts of Calgary municipal election

It's now or never for candidates: Nomination day.

On Monday morning, council and mayoral hopefuls lined up in front of the Calgary city council chambers to officially put their best foot forward and kick off the municipal race.

All it takes is $500 and 100 signatures to run for mayor, and councillors need a $100 deposit and 100 signatures. Trustees need 25 signatures and a $100 deposit.

Paul Denys, the city's manager, Elections & Census explained that nomination day includes a 24-hour grace period for anxious politicians to commit to the race. If they change their minds and decide to not run they must inform the returning officer within the time period.

Denys said this year interest in the election is about the same, but there's been some early media coverage.

"There have been more candidates actively out in the community," said Denys. "There are signs up much earlier than there have been in the past."