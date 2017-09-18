One dead following crash west of Airdrie

The RCMP are investigating after one man was killed in a car crash on Monday morning just outside of Airdrie.

According to RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters, the incident took place around 7:30 a.m.

Peters said a dump truck was heading westbound on Highway 567 when the vehicle in front of it slowed to make a left-hand turn on Bearspaw Road.

“The dump truck had to slam on its brakes and it lost control,” he said.

Peters said the dump truck swerved and was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram.

He said after the Ram hit the dump truck it went into the ditch and the lone male driver was declared deceased on scene.

According to Peters, the investigation is ongoing, and they have yet to determine if any charges are warranted.