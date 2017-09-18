Voters enticed to cast ballots with selfie walls, drive-in style voting station

A selfie wall, stickers and a vintage drive-through setup – all to get Calgarians to participate in the municipal election.

As the city begins to roll out shiny new features in time for the upcoming vote on Oct. 16th, Paul Denys, the city's manager of Elections & Census, and his team have a few tricks up their sleeves to entice voter turnout, which in the past has been pitiful.

Denys said one of the biggest initiatives the city has embarked on is the candidate profile pages which will go live once all of the ward and mayoral hopefuls are official.

"We've also got some other initiatives on the go for voting itself," said Denys. He noted the city will include voting stations in libraries and leisure centres – and then there's the business of "drive-up" voting.

"It's going to be something new for the upcoming election ... the drive-up voting location will be at McMahon station, and it will look very much like an old-style drive-up burger joint."

He laughed explaining there's no food, or coffee on offer but you do get to vote in the civic election, which is more important.

"We don't have any lollipops, but maybe next election," Denys joked. This year, the newest thing is an "I voted" sticker, and for those doing it for the gram (or Snapchat) there's a selfie wall.

"For those of us who are not going to be satisfied with a sticker and want to share (that they voted) with all their friends on Facebook," said Denys.

There's also free transit for voters to increase accessibility. Tickets are included in the election guide brochure being mailed out to every household.

Last election, the vote bus was piloted and because of its popularity, it's back. This time, it's going to additional locations like the Drop In and Kerby Centre.

In the 2013 election 39.43% of eligible voters cast their ballots compared to 53.39% of eligible electors in the 2010 General Election. And the city has since been trying to get numbers boosted for 2017.

There will be more than 3,000 voters working in the election and all positions have been filled. The total cost for the election hasn't been fully calculated.