Braids weaves back home to Calgary for late night show

Although still in its early stages, pop-trio Braids is already diving deep into their next album.

This time they’re focusing in on a concept, and asking hard questions of themselves.

“What eclipses me in my life?” writes vocalist Raphaelle Standell-Preston in one of the group’s new songs.

“It’s questioning what holds me back from reaching her higher self – the potential I have to be a good person, a present person – a kind person,” Standell-Preston explains.

On Twitter, the band cheekily promises this will be an album that’s better than all their other albums. They’ll be sharing a few tracks from the project this weekend at Studio Bell in the National Music Centre’s After Hours party – a hot event that’s returning after a short summer hiatus.

It’s also a homecoming for Braids, who were formed in the kind and supportive music scene of Calgary before stretching their wings and establishing themselves out of Montreal. The Juno award winners have grown much in their time away.

Notably, Standell-Preston has become a confident figure, speaking out against sexual abuse.

It was just over a year ago that she shared her story on Pitchfork, about being molested by her stepfather in her youth. She had been questioned about the topic before, since alluding to it on the Braids track miniskirt, but had yet to definitively tell her story.

“I would try to avoid the question (during interviews),” she said. “In my head I was just screaming, ‘I want to get out of here.’”

Things have changed since publishing the essay. She’s reconnected with her stepbrother and she appears more confident and open to sharing her story. She’s been approached by fans who have hugged her and cried to her about how her story had helped them.

In the end, her confidence has strengthened others to step out of the darkness into a place of empowerment, by being able to talk about it.

“I wish it wasn’t as stigmatized as it was,” Standell-Preston said. “I worked through that process with my therapist, going from, ‘Oh my God, everybody knows! Ah!’ to being more accepting about it.”

Braids performs on Friday, Sept. 22 at Studio Bell After Hours, along with DJs Kloves and Miss Hazard.