Calgary police hunt bank robber

The Calgary Police Service is combing the city for a bank robber.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, a man walked into the TD Canada Trust, located in the 5000 block of Dalhousie Drive NW. Once inside the bank, the suspect handed the teller a note telling her that she was being robbed – and he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

The alleged bank robber is white, 26 to 30 years old, 5’9” tall, about 200 pounds with a medium build and pale complexion.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, polarized sunglasses on top of the hat, a dark brown leather hooded jacket, blue jeans, a burgundy Hollister shirt and black leather shoes.