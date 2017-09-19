Calgary police hunt bank robber
The suspect robbed a TD bank on Monday
The Calgary Police Service is combing the city for a bank robber.
Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, a man walked into the TD Canada Trust, located in the 5000 block of Dalhousie Drive NW. Once inside the bank, the suspect handed the teller a note telling her that she was being robbed – and he was armed with a gun.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.
The alleged bank robber is white, 26 to 30 years old, 5’9” tall, about 200 pounds with a medium build and pale complexion.
He was wearing a blue baseball cap, polarized sunglasses on top of the hat, a dark brown leather hooded jacket, blue jeans, a burgundy Hollister shirt and black leather shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
