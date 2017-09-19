Calgary police investigate hate crime graffiti, arson incident

Calgary police are asking for assistance from the public in relation to a car that was tagged with racist graffiti and subsequently set on fire.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

According to a news release from CPS, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were patrolling the 500 block of 22 Avenue NE when officers saw smoke and fire coming from a parked car.

They called the Calgary Fire Department, who was deployed and put out the fire.

Upon further investigation, the 2008 BMW 328i was found to have been vandalized.

The words ‘white power’ was painted on the hood of the car, a swastika on the driver’s side door, and the number ‘666’ was found on the passenger side of the car. All were tagged with spray paint.

Investigators are now seeking information about a potential motive for this crime.

Information about the owner of the car will not be shared.