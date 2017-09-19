Calgary police say 'white power', swastika, on car investigated as hate crime
A
A
Share via Email
Calgary police say they are investigating graffiti found on a car as a hate crime.
Early Tuesday, officers saw smoke and fire coming from a parked BMW.
After the fire was put out, officers saw that 'white power' had been spray-painted in white on the hood of the car, a swastika was on the driver's side door and the numbers 666 were on the passenger side of the car.
Investigators are asking the public for information.
No information on the owner of the car will be released.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
BLM halts traffic at Yonge and Bloor to protest deportation of new mom
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
Japan deploys missile interceptor near North Korea flight path