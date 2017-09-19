Concerns raised about solo police patrols pilot in downtown Calgary

The Calgary Police Association and Mayor Naheed Nenshi said they’re skeptical about a ten-week police pilot project that would see one man patrols in District 1.

Calgary Police Association president, Les Kaminski, said the association’s stance is that they prefer to have all officers working in pairs, regardless of where they work or what time.

“You never know when that call is going to come up that you need two people instead of one,” he said.

Nenshi said he’s skeptical because he’s heard from officers that there is a reason they work in pairs

“It has to do with officer safety. It has to do with the ability to de-escalate potential dangerous situations,” he said

Kaminski said the CPA knows there is a manpower issue within the force—but doesn’t think this is the answer

“It’s much deeper than deploying the people we have—we need more people, it’s that simple,” he said.

Kaminski said he knows Calgarians expect a certain level of service, but when you don’t have the resources to deliver that service something gives.

“If it’s wait times on lower priority calls, that’s what it’s got to be,” he said. “You can’t squeeze blood from a stone—I understand that—but you can’t expect to have the same level of service as our city grows and we’re not getting more officers to deal.”

Nenshi said he’s willing to look at where the pilot is in ten weeks and study it.