Hiring freeze now in place at City of Calgary

One day after the start of the election, news of a hiring freeze at the City of Calgary is being made public.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart who is running for re-election in Ward 13 put the news out in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Coun. Ward Sutherland confirmed that it had been decided at council behind closed doors several weeks ago.

“We have a $170 million shortfall gap coming up in 2018. Part of dealing with that gap is the hiring freeze,” said Sutherland.

He said it was administration’s recommendation to councillors, and they approved it.

“It’s a reality of where we’re at and I totally support these moves,” said the Ward 1 councillor, who is also running for re-election.

Before the news could be made public, union leaders had to be informed, according to Sutherland.