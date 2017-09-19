Mayor Naheed Nenshi makes donor list public on campaign website

Mayor Naheed Nenshi made his donor list available on his campaign page Tuesday.

The mayor challenged the other candidates to do the same on Monday during nomination day procedures. So far none of the other candidates have committed to do so.

Nenshi said voters would be wary of anyone who won't show their list before election day.

"If they refuse to release the list of names, don’t vote for them, because you don’t know who they’re really working for," said the mayor.

Candidates are required by law to release their donor list after the election. Nenshi said after the 2013 election, other candidates had upwards of 90 per cent of their donations coming from the real estate industry.

He said the move to release his donation list now is part of his campaign to bring about campaign finance reform.

"Even if I’m not re-elected, I’ll be pushing for the government to fix the gaping loopholes in this system," he said.

His wishlist of reforms includes getting donation limits lower than $20,000 per election cycle, spending limits on campaigns, and stricter rules about what happens to surpluses left over at the end of the campaign.