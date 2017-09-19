Sparks fly between candidates after first official Calgary mayoral debate

The first official mayoral forum, only a day after nomination papers were filed, came up short for some on details about what prospective candidates stood for, or had planned for the City of Calgary.

The mayoral forum hosted by Mount Royal University was held in the new library. It was the first of two university debates. The second is on Wednesday, at the University of Calgary.



On one side, the incumbent mayor called the debate remarkably unenlightening, while his opponent Bill Smith said there's a clear choice among the 10 candidates; it's not the status quo.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said it's early in the race to tell who will pull ahead as Calgary's newest darling, but one thing is for certain: it'll be hard for veteran Councillor Andre Chabot to wedge his way between the other two heavyweights.

"It's going to be tough for him to get into that two-person race," said Bratt. "That's where the sparks are going to be, it's between the two of them and its going to be tough, as good of a performance I thought Chabot did tonight, it's going to be tough for him to find oxygen."

He said out of the six candidates on stage, three were serious and three were jokes – he thinks the cost to run should be raised, so Calgary can get better candidates and hear more substantive comments from those running for the mayoral seat. Bratt said Nenshi was the strongest on policy, with Chabot coming in second.

"Bill Smith isn't going to beat him on policy," said Bratt. "It wasn't a detail attack it was a large picture attack."

For the candidate scrum, Bill Smith's handlers asked if he could speak to media first because of a time constraint, but Naheed Nenshi took the mic.

"People deserve to understand where you stand on things, and tonight there was so much waffling," said Nenshi. "At the end of the night I'm not sure if any person knows if the person will cancel the SW BRT, what they're going to do about secondary suites, how much money they're planning on forking over to the Flames owners – it's odd because they're asked these questions directly and no one will answer them."

The incumbent mayor again harped on the "who is paying your bills" question. Which, in the debate, Smith suggested was a mere diversion tactic from the real problems because all of the candidates are following the rules.

"I suppose it's nice that he's now following the rules, I mean, when he was president of the PC party less so, and certainly there was a half a million dollar donation from the owners of the Oilers at that time, but you've got to do more than the minimum," said Nenshi. "I don't have to wait for someone else to tell me what the right thing to do is, I will do the right thing."

Reporters didn't have a chance to ask Smith about Nenshi's comments. He left mid-interview while cameras were still rolling, expecting the scrum to go on.

"I'd suggest the election's started already," said Smith. "We've had some disagreement on some items already and I think we said from the get-go this has been a poor leadership. Where have you seen a council that needed a psychologist, they needed an ethics advisor and an integrity commissioner, and still, that didn't work. They looked at somebody managing all their council meetings for $170,000 a year, I just don't get how there's not a problem there."

Smith left after a question from a columnist, asking how he would pull ahead of the incumbent who may be leading in the polls.

"Are you sure he's leading in the polls, I haven't seen any polls," said Smith. "From what I'm hearing at the door, I don't think he's leading in the polls, and if he is today he won't be in 27 days, I can tell you that because my campaign is relentlessly and aggressively talking to Calgarians and getting out the truth as to what they really want...what are their priorities."

As another reporter began asking a question Smith said "I'm good, thanks," and left the room.

Chabot, who advised forum attendees against putting a rookie in the mayoral chair came out more aggressively against his current leader, Nenshi.

"I think we're working too much in an adversarial fashion," said Chabot. "Ask anyone that was involved in the SW BRT if they thought they were being respected when they were told that the discussions were over. You ask people who were presenting to council and saying 'I want to protect the single-family residential character of this community,' and ask them how well they were respected by the mayor."

Chabot said there are other candidates who have been mistreated by the mayor. He said in the 12 years he's served he's learned how to run a city in a respectful fashion. The councillor-turned-mayoral candidate said he feels bad speaking so directly about the tensions he percieved under Nenshi's leadership.