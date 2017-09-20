17 Ave opens up the Backyard for an alley party

When the front is in a funk, the party in the back is where it’s at.

For the next two weekends, the 400 block of 17 Avenue is putting up a pop-up space called The Backyard in the alley behind the businesses, to soak up the last bits of summer and help draw in business while construction roars through that section of the street.

Supported by neighbourhood associations and the City of Calgary, the weekend-long alley parties will see patios set up, along with beer gardens, fun foods, live music, public art and even an outdoor movie theatre, courtesy of Quickdraw Animation Society.

“In our experience at the Ship, any weather that’s above freezing will have people on a patio,” said Nicola Trolez, manager of The Ship and Anchor.

“They’re going to start digging up the asphalt this week, so, that’s going to affect our front patios, which even at this time of year we see patrons using. So, if there’s going to be dust and noise at the front of the building, why not provide them with a fun space away from that to enjoy the last days of summer?”

Throughout the last few months, construction to revitalize and renew the streets and sidewalks of 17 Avenue has been trucking along, block by block, often making businesses hard to reach.

Since 17 Avenue is such a popular spot among Calgarians, the City of Calgary has been working with local businesses to help them drum up business throughout construction. In the beginning this included radio ads, and contests where the prizes were gift cards to businesses in the area.

A few weeks ago, the city helped businesses on the 300 block of 17 Avenue (the area where Anju and Buttermilk reside) to throw a Road Block Party. Businesses came out with special food deals, Mario Kart, Twister and more, drawing pedestrians to the closed road.

The upcoming Backyard pop up can’t utilize the front of the street, like the Road Block Party did, so they’re setting up lights, canopies, tables and decorations in the back alley for two weekends.

“It’s been helpful to work with the city to look at the impacts of road construction in a new way and using it as a platform to create an event that gives people another way to enjoy a pint, some music and food outside for as long as possible,” said Local 510’s Dan Northfield.