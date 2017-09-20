Calgary Film Fest rolls out red carpet

The red carpet has officially rolled out on the 2017 Calgary International Film Festival.

The 18th annual festival kicked off with a screening of When They Awake, with other movies, documentaries and behind-the-scenes events taking place over the next week and a half.

Even before the festival began, Calgary Film officials said a number of film screening were already sold out – including Made in Vietnam, Everfall, Marjorie Prime, No Roads In, Living Proof and the ever-popular Best of Shorts feature.

For some of these films, encore screenings have been added.

For others, like the opening gala, fans will have to wait until the films get a wider release to see them.

“We couldn’t have predicted how many musical artists profiled in the film (When They Awake) would come here,” said executive director Steve Schroeder. “We literally have a couple dozen artists from the film in here watching it.”

There were also some later additions, like the film Lucky, which includes one of the last roles of character actor Harry Dean Stanton who recently passed away.

In the film, he portrays an aging cowboy, facing the end of his life with his own particular brand of sardonic humour and insight.

“Movies that are going to be really big in the Fall festival circuit come our way after we lock the official program, so we’re increasingly flexible to be able to put those in,” Shroeder. “Lucky is coming to us with a lot of critical praise … also just because of his passing, he’s someone who’s life and craft we want to celebrate.”

Also recently added is coming-of-age story Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan. The film, which received a standing ovation at TIFF, is Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut.