Calgary girl who received liver transplant in U.S. succumbs to cancer
Three-year-old Greta Marofke sought treatment in Cincinnati when Alberta options ran out
Three-year-old Greta Marofke has lost her fight with cancer.
A post on the Facebook group Greta's Guardians made the announcment Wednesday morning, saying she had died just hours earlier..
"Greta took her last breath snuggled between her Mama and Dada," read the post.
The little girl made headlines after being denied a liver transplant by the province. She was battling a rare form of liver cancer known as hepatoblastoma.
Her parents took her to Cincinnati, where she successfuly received a liver transplant.
Later the family learned that the cancer had spread to Greta's lungs.
Her plight sparked a debate over whether or not the province should help with the cost of patients who seek medical treatment in the United States when procedures are unavailable in Canada.
