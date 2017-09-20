Calgary to make official bid for Amazon HQ2

Calgary’s officially making its pitch to woo online consumer giant Amazon and it might include your input.



Calgary Economic Development will formally submit a response to Amazon’s request for proposal to build Amazon’s HQ2, and to do so, CED has put together an executive committee to help guide the bid. The bid is due Oct. 19.

Earlier this month, Amazon made the announcement that they were looking for new, second North American campus-style headquarters and opened a formal bid process.

Joining the committee are:

·Gregg Saretsky, CEO of WestJet Airlines

·Adam Waterous, CEO of Waterous Energy Fund

·Gianna Manes, CEO of ENMAX

·Alice Reimer, Entrepreneur and Calgary Economic Development Board of Directors

·Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

·Mary Moran, President & CEO of Calgary Economic Development

CED has also launched an online community to crowdsource ideas on how to promote the city to Amazon. The ideas will be used to pitch Amazon, but other companies as well.

“We are reaching to Calgarians for their best ideas to market our city. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is famous for crowd-sourcing ideas and if it works for him it can work for us,” said Mary Moran, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development, in a prepared release.

“We’re inviting all Calgarians to join the LoveYYC Community and share their ideas with us.”

Calgary tech company Chaordix built the crowdsourcing site.