Calgary woman puts forth federal petition to change Canadian Labour Code

A Calgary woman is using her negative experience with workplace bullying to try and make positive change for Canadians by putting forward a petition in the House of Commons.

Wendy Gaucher-Bigcharles said for the past five years she’s experienced first-hand the impacts of workplace psychological violence campaigns and has been subjected to ongoing discriminatory and harassing conduct.

She said she experienced tactics including repeated acts of isolation, exclusion, alienation, intimidation, retaliation, denied access to processes and information, verbal and non-verbal insults and innuendos including derogatory comments about her culture and race, and other methods of inflicting harm.

Now, Gaucher-Bigcharles is hoping her federal petition will result in amendments to the Canadian Labour Code (CLC) so that it provides a legal definition of what constitutes workplace psychological harassment and violence.

“Part of my recovery process has been to understand technically and systematically what had happened to me, how it happened to me, what things are in place to stop this from happening and what supports are available to victims,” she said.

Gaucher-Bigcharles, who requested the same legislation in Alberta and saw Bill 208 introduced in 2016 —which makes having harassment policies mandatory—said what she found was similar “significant gaps” in the CLC.

“Fundamentally there is no protection for somebody who experiences a campaign of psychological violence—over a period of time, repeated attacks of discrimination, harassment, and bullying,” she said.

Linda Crockett, founder and executive director of the Alberta Bullying Recovery, Resources and Research Centre, said creating clear definitions is imperative.

“Employers and employees must know what the restrictions and expectations are in the workplace,” she said.

“With that clarity, more responsibility will be applied to resources being available to treat those who have suffered as targets and those identified as having bullying behaviours.”

Gaucher-Bigcharles said there are laws that prohibit many degrees of physical violence but none for psychological violence.

“This has been a life-altering experience,” she said. “It’s very difficult to go through when there is limited and lacking support in the system.”

Gaucher-Bigcharles said she can see areas for improvement within the CLC and has learned that many individuals who experience these things never get any resolution.

“It’s very important to me to ensure that some good comes from my situation,” she said.

Gaucher-Bigcharles’ petition is sponsored by MP Sheri Benson, and after receiving 500 signatures last week; it will be tabled in the House of Commons after September 23.

The goal for Gaucher-Bigcharles is to catch the attention of law makers, in hopes that they will create legislation within the CLC to define workplace psychological violence and prohibit it.