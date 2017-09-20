CBE parents raise concerns over timing of Alberta Education telephone town hall

Calgary Board of Education parents took to Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday after Education Minister David Eggen tweeted about his plans to hold a telephone town hall on Thursday evenings—the same time most of them will be at parent teacher conferences.

Twitter user Aimee Edmunds tweeted: “Many parents (and teachers) in the public system in Calgary are busy on Sept. 21 with parent/teacher conferences...”

While user Lynne Rennie questioned if the minister was aware of the scheduling conflict.

“Bad timing, Minister. You should be better informed, or is it intentional? CBE P/T conferences Thurs night & Friday.”

In an emailed statement to Metro, Education Minister David Eggen said he’s received a number of questions from concerned parents regarding transportation fee issues, and he wanted to speak directly to those parents to address their concerns as soon as possible.

“Thursday evening was the earliest opportunity to arrange a town hall call, but will not be the only opportunity for Calgary parents to ask their questions,” he said.

“The telephone town hall is scheduled to run long enough that we hope parents who have parent-teacher interviews will still be able to dial into part of the call and ask their questions.”

Further, Eggen said parents can also submit questions in advance to edc.communications@gov.ab.ca

Eggen said telephone town halls are one way for him to connect directly with parents and he said when appropriate, they will continue to use them.

The minister also said Albertans are always welcome to contact his office or Alberta Education directly with questions and concerns.