Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by Calgary police officer

Calgary police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an officer shot a man in northeast Calgary.

Officers responded to a domestic call at a northeast Calgary residence around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. He was tracked to a home in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. and police believed the man to be armed.

Police attempted to call out the suspect and then at approximately 8:15 p.m. the man exited the garage. At that point, according to police, the situation escalated and the suspect was shot.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.