Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by Calgary police officer
Calgary police say it happened in the northeast, on Markerville Road
Calgary police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an officer shot a man in northeast Calgary.
Officers responded to a domestic call at a northeast Calgary residence around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. He was tracked to a home in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. and police believed the man to be armed.
Police attempted to call out the suspect and then at approximately 8:15 p.m. the man exited the garage. At that point, according to police, the situation escalated and the suspect was shot.
The man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.