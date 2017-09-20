More people walking, cycling into downtown core: City

The City of Calgary’s annual count of traffic into the downtown is showing some surprising numbers on how many people are using pedal power to get to work.

The annual cordon count, conducted over several weeks each May, gives the city a year-over-year picture of how people are getting into and out of the downtown core.

This year, transit use is down 6.5 percentage points, to 40.6 per cent.

However, bicycle and pedestrian traffic are both up over the 2016 count.

This year 9.4 per cent of people entering the downtown walked compared with last year’s 7.8 per cent.

Cycling is at 3.8 per cent of the total traffic, up over 2016’s 3.1 per cent and 2015’s 2.4 per cent.

Tom Thivener, the city’s bicycle co-ordinator, said overall traffic into the city is down, and only cycling and walking showed real number increases, instead of just capturing a bigger slice of the traffic pie.

“For example, our absolute number before our cycling strategy was about 9,400 bikes (per day). Now it’s up to 17,468,” he said.

He credited better infrastructure for encouraging more people to walk or cycle.

“As people become more aware of (the cycle track) they start to change their travel behaviours and it becomes a better option for them.”

He also credited underpass upgrades, such as the one at 8 Street SW, with making walking more attractive.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhood association, said he’s seeing evidence of the increased cycle use every day.

“I often get to the intersection and I see more bikes than cars,” said Oliver.

“It’s not just your Lycra-clad, hardcore bike warriors anymore. It’s just a preferable option for getting around.”

He’s not surprised that more people are driving than taking transit because parking prices have dropped significantly since 2014’s drop in oil prices.

“It’s actually more attractive to drive. That cannibalized from the transit ridership share,” said Oliver.

Thivener said the cordon is one of the most reliable ways that the city monitors traffic trends because the survey sample is over several weeks.

He said that means a day or two of bad weather can’t skew the results.

As for capturing numbers of winter cyclists, he said counters stationed along the cycle track gather that data year round.

Generally, he said winter cyclist numbers are at about one-third of peak summer numbers.