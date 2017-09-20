Nenshi campaign says potential illegal donation may be returned

Mayor Naheed Nenshi is under fire after accepting a donation from a high-profile out-of-province candidate, which his campaign now says he may give back.

The mayor, who is running for re-election on Oct. 16, released his list of donors on Tuesday, challenging others to do the same.

One name on the list was that of John Ruddy, owner of the Ottawa Redblacks football team.

Ruddy is not an Albertan, and that makes the donation illegal according to mayoral candidate Andre Chabot.

“It certainly says in the Local Authorities Election Act that you cannot receive any donations from outside the province,” he said. “It’s an easy fix – you just reimburse that individual the amount that person have you and all is well and good.”

Chabot said he had given back donations in past campaigns from individuals he didn’t want to be associated with.

He said sometimes donations come in, and you only realize later who they came from.

During Tuesday night’s debate, at Mount Royal University, Nenshi brought up a sports team donation accepted by Bill Smith when he was head of the PC Party.

“"I suppose it's nice that (Bill Smith is) now following the rules, I mean, when he was president of the PC party less so, and certainly there was a half a million dollar donation from the owners of the Oilers at that time," said Nenshi.

The donation from Oilers owner Daryl Katz was cleared by Elections Alberta in 2013.

Smith said there was nothing illegal about that donation at the time, and that his campaign is doing due diligence now to ensure nothing like that happens on his watch.

“He’s trying to deflect form his record as mayor by alleging that we were bad people because we wouldn’t release our list, but this goes to show the hypocrisy of the man,” said Smith.

In a late night email from the Nenshi campaign, a spokesperson said the donation is under investigation.

"We are looking into it and if we made an error, we will contact the donor and refund the money," said Chima Nkemdirim, campaign chair.