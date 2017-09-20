Nenshi campaign to keep donation from Ottawa businessman

The campaign to re-elect Mayor Naheed Nenshi looked like they’d fumbled the ball after accepting a donation from an out-of-province CFL team owner – but after further review, the donation will stand.

Nenshi’s campaign chair, Chima Nkemdirim, said the donation from Ottawa Redblacks owner John Ruddy, in fact, came from his development business.

While individuals from outside the province aren't permitted to make municipal campaign donations, corporations that conduct business within Alberta can, according to the Local Authorities Elections Act.

“Mr. Ruddy made the donation online using his corporate credit card and our campaign incorrectly attributed it to him and not the corporation,” said Chima Nkemdirim

He added that this highlights why all candidates should release their donor lists, so that the public can scrutinize them.

“The Nenshi campaign remains the only mayoral campaign that has committed to disclosing our donors prior to Calgarians heading to the polls,” said Nkemdirim.

Andre Chabot, who is challenging Nenshi for the mayor's chair, said he wouldn't push the matter further.

"If he thinks he’s within the rules, far be it for me to question it," said Chabot.