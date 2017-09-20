Student in custody after Calgary high school lockdown

One teen is in custody after William Aberhart High School was locked down Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the Calgary high school at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday when the school informed the Calgary Police Service they’d entered into a lockdown after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to another.

“(The suspect) stated that he was going to turn up there and cause the student harm and his family harm,” said CPS Sgt. Paul Cuthill

“We don’t know how he said he was going to cause that harm or if it was sent via text message or not.”

Cuthill said that about an hour after they attended the school the suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody for questioning.