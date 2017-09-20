Tuberculosis case identified at Calgary daycare
Alberta Health Services said children may have been exposed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of tuberculosis.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is notifying the families whose children attend the daycare to inform them of the situation.
This case isn't a risk to the general public, AHS said, and also not an ongoing risk to daycare staff or attendees. AHS is only contacting those considered exposed to this case.
AHS stated they will not release the name of the impacted daycare, to protect patient and family confidentiality.
AHS TB Services and Communicable Disease Control teams and working with other officials to complete a follow-up screening.
Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that often affect the lungs. Symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss and coughing up blood.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16
-
Hard-working immigrant from India died a brutal death — over $113: DiManno
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas