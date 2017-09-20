Tuberculosis case identified at Calgary daycare

Children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of tuberculosis.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is notifying the families whose children attend the daycare to inform them of the situation.

This case isn't a risk to the general public, AHS said, and also not an ongoing risk to daycare staff or attendees. AHS is only contacting those considered exposed to this case.

AHS stated they will not release the name of the impacted daycare, to protect patient and family confidentiality.

AHS TB Services and Communicable Disease Control teams and working with other officials to complete a follow-up screening.