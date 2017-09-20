UCP MLAs asked to pay for caucus deficit

Some Alberta MLAs are being asked to fork over thousands of dollars to foot the bill for an apparent deficit after the merger of Alberta’s right-wing parties.

The United Conservative Party (UCP) is facing a deficit of approximately $337K—and an email obtained by Metro shows that UCP interim leader Nathan Cooper was forced to determine a solution to close the gap.

The email from UCP Chief of Staff Kevin Weidlich offers a detailed analysis of the party’s budgetary situation as of Aug. 21 and four solutions to get them back into the black.

Metro reached out three times to the UCP for comment but never heard back.

Weidlich explains to Cooper that the UCP’s starting point deficit is $337,000 from the legacy caucuses – $16,000 for the Progressive Conservative party and $322,000 from the Wildrose Party.

“This means that for all intents and purposes, our starting point isn’t $0, but -$337K,” wrote Weidlich.

In the email, Weidlich says the UCP has four options: do nothing, reduce staff only, transfer funds from MLA Member Services Allowance (MSA) accounts (money given to MLAs to pay for goods and services to facilitate the carrying out of their duties on behalf of constituents) only, or to combine a reduction of staff with transferring MSA Accounts.

After explaining advantages and disadvantages of all four options (he said three and four would likely lead to “significant criticism”), Weidlich tells Cooper he recommends they use option four—which would result in the layoff of six people and the transferring of Members Services Allowance (MSA) funds.

Former Wildrose MLAs said they raised questions about the budget, and didn’t get any answers—while at the same time, they saw an increase in hiring by Jean prior to the unification of the parties.

“I personally was assured that there was no deficit,” said Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat.

“Instead we were met with questions like, ‘Why do you need that detail?”

Because of what he’d be told, Barnes said he was surprised when layoffs had to be made immediately upon unification.

In an emailed response sent to Metro, Jean said his opponents know that there’s no caucus deficit and that budgets are calculated annually, not monthly, and are balanced at the end of the fiscal year.

“They know that every single dollar spent is vetted in detail and authorized by the Legislative Assembly Office,” he said. “They know that every single hiring decision is reviewed by the Legislative Assembly Office, right down to their involvement in the writing of the job description."

Rick Strankman, MLA for Drumheller-Stettler, said he’s been shocked to see Jean on Facebook and in messages to the membership saying that there’s no caucus deficit.

“If that’s the case then he’s slagging our interim leader Nathan Cooper,” he said.

Further, Strankman said he’s been asked to dip into his MSA allowance—something he isn’t too pleased about.

“I think it’s important that people are aware that Mr. Jean is dishing out BS,” he said. “He’s not being direct with Albertans.”

Grant Hunter, MLA for Cardston-Taber-Warner, confirmed he’d been asked to pay $6,400 out of his MSA to make up the deficit.

Barnes, Strankman and Hunter have all endorsed Jason Kenney in the UCP leadership race.

Jean said there are different expenditure rules for MLA and caucus budgets and that transfers are allowed between the budgets,

“The moving of money from MLA budgets to caucus budgets is routine,” he said. “Something that has happened every year I have been at the legislature."

One thing all MLAs agree on—if Jean had owned up to the potential deficit, they’d have more respect for the situation.

“I’m bothered by this because it’s not true leadership,” said Hunter. “It’s a big concern because the Wildrose caucus has always been fiscally conservative, and now it looks like we can’t balance a budget.”

Cole Kander, a former Wildrose employee who was working on the unity campaign, was one of the six layoffs.

He said he joined the Wildrose Party because it was a fiscally conservative party—and this situation has changed his mind about his former leader Brian Jean.

“The Brian I knew would have apologized and taken responsibility for what is happening,” he said. “I don’t think he should resign, but I think people should know what happened and decide if they want him to lead the party.”

In a video posted to his Facebook page, UCP leadership candidate Jason Kenney said the NDP has been attacking the UCP, saying that a party that can’t manage a $2 million caucus budget can’t be trusted to manage a $50 billion government budget.

Kenney said the deficit isn't the fault of the UCP, MLAs, or Nathan Cooper.

“This deficit was the result of decisions made by former Official Opposition Leader Brian Jean, who increased spending and staffing levels by 30 per cent in the lead-up to this leadership campaign,” he said. “His hiring spree resulted in his office having more staff than the NDP Caucus Office, which supports three times more MLAs.”

Jean said he believes this is little more than political mudslinging.